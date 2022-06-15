LeBron trading card could fetch record price at auction

RUNNEMEDE, N.J. (AP) — LeBron James might be on the cusp of setting another record. And someone will have to pay a lot of money to make it happen. A one-of-a-kind James trading card called the “Triple Logoman” is up for auction this month. Some believe it may end up as the most expensive card ever sold. The current record is $6.6 million that was spent for a Honus Wagner trading card last year. The James card is part of Panini’s 2020-21 “Flawless” collection. It features the NBA logo patch from three of his jerseys, one each from his time with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.