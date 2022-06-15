Mo’Nique, Netflix reportedly settle her suit alleging bias

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Mo’Nique and Netflix reportedly have settled her lawsuit that accused the streaming service of racial and sexual discrimination. An attorney for the actor-comedian told The Hollywood Reporter the matter was “amicably resolved.” The terms of the settlement weren’t disclosed. Attorneys for Mo’Nique and Netflix filed for the case’s dismissal Wednesday in Los Angeles. Netflix didn’t respond to a request for comment. In the 2019 lawsuit filed by Mo’Nique, she said Netflix officials offered her $500,000 for a comedy special and refused to negotiate further. The suit said that reflected a company tendency to underpay Black women. Netflix has denied the main allegations of the case.