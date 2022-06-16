WTO talks down to the wire with no major deals yet in sight

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Talks are going down to the wire as the World Trade Organization is set to wrap up its first ministerial-level meeting in more than four years. So far, no firm deal is in sight Thursday on issues like food security, the fight against overfishing in the seas and efforts to broaden access to COVID-19 vaccines. India’s top envoy offered hope for a breakthrough, however, predicting “one of the most successful” meetings of its kind in years. Western diplomats this week had accused India’s delegation of holding up an agreement. New Delhi’s envoys are were digging in, positioning themselves as a leading voice for developing countries that have resisted what they perceive as high-handed demands by Western powers.