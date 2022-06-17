Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

The Associated Press

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for July delivery fell $8.03 to $109.56 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for August delivery fell $6.69 to $113.12 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for July delivery fell 17 cents to $3.79 a gallon. July heating oil fell 23 cents to $4.34 a gallon. July natural gas fell 52 cents to $6.94 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for August delivery fell $9.30 to $1,840.60 an ounce. Silver for July delivery fell 30 cents to $21.59 an ounce and July copper fell 10 cents to $4.01 a pound.

The dollar rose to 135.00 Japanese yen from 132.00 yen. The euro fell to $1.0491 from $1.0573.