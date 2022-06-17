Olympian Marcell Jacobs takes fashion break with Dsquared2

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Fashion Writer

MILAN (AP) — Caught between the pandemic and war in Europe, Milan luxury fashion designers on Friday open four days of mostly menswear previews for next spring and summer in a challenging economic climate. Runway shows have mostly returned to live format with pre-pandemic tight seating, but a longed-for return to normal has once again been delayed. Canadian designing twins Dsquared2 had just the remedy for that: an upbeat eclectic collection for next summer that is a Bob Marley mash-up of 1970s hippie and surfer. In the front row was Italian Olympic gold medalist Marcell Jacobs, taking a fashion break before resuming training for the worlds this weekend.