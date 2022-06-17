Report: Smoking bans no longer a threat to casino revenue

By WAYNE PARRY

Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — For decades, it was accepted wisdom in the casino industry that eliminating smoking would automatically lead to revenue declines and customer losses. But a new report examining how the coronavirus pandemic has changed gamblers’ habits says that may no longer be the case. The report by Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming come as several states, including New Jersey, Rhode Island and Pennsylvania, are considering banning smoking in casinos. It says casinos in numerous states that have ended smoking did not suffer financially, and predicts customers will quickly get used to smoke-free casinos — even those who smoke.