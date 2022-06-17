Trial begins for man in deadly 2018 California spa blast

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Trial has begun for a Southern California man on charges alleging he was responsible for a blast that killed an ex-girlfriend when she opened a box rigged with an explosive. Sixty-three-year-old Stephen Beal appeared in Los Angeles federal court Thursday to face charges in the May 15, 2018, death of 48-year-old Ildiko Krajnyak. Southern California News Group reports that a federal prosecutor said Beal created a plan to destroy the victim after she rejected his infatuation. Beal’s defense countered that the FBI made a snap judgment and focused on Beal while ignoring other evidence and suspects. The blast occurred at Krajnyak’s spa in Aliso Viejo. Two clients were injured and the building was shattered.