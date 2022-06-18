Big crowds take to London streets to protest soaring costs

LONDON (AP) — Thousands of people have marched through central London in a protest over the soaring cost of living in Britain. Huge crowds flooded into the British capital for the rally on Saturday to demand that the government do more to help people faced with bills and other expenses that are rising more quickly than their wages. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been criticized for being slow to respond to the cost-of-living crisis. Demonstrators carried banners with messages such as “Cut war not welfare.” They booed when they passed by the prime minister’s residence at No. 10 Downing Street according to videos posted on social media.