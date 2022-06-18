Skip to Content
AP National Business
By
Published 8:38 AM

Georgia cooperatives move to freeze nuclear costs at $8.1B

KTVZ

By JEFF AMY
Associated Press

ATLANTA (AP) — One of the owners of a nuclear power plant being expanded in Georgia says it’s shifting costs to Georgia Power Co. in exchange for giving up a sliver of its ownership. Oglethorpe Power Corp said Saturday that it had exercised a contractual option to freeze its costs for Plant Vogtle at $8.1 billion. Oglethorpe provides power to 38 Georgia electric cooperatives. Oglethorpe says the move will save members at least $400 million. In exchange, Oglethorpe’s share of the two new reactors east of Augusta would fall from 30% to 28%. Georgia Power officials have said they don’t expect regulators to approve customers paying further costs. That meaning shareholders of Georgia Power’s parent Southern Co. would pay.

AP National Business

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content