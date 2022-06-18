Union: Apple workers at Maryland store vote 2-1 to organize

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — More than 100 employees of an Apple store in a Baltimore suburb say they have voted to unionize by a nearly 2-to-1 margin. They join a growing push across U.S. tech, retail and service industries to organize. A union statement said the workers voted 65-33 on Saturday to unionize via the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. That vote outcome could not immediately be confirmed with the National Labor Relations Board. And there was no immediate response to emailed message to Apple for comment. There was no immediate comment from Apple.