Bitcoin inches up above psychological threshold of $20,000

OAKLAND, California (AP) — The price of a bitcoin has inched above $20,000 after the broader crypto selloff dragged it below the psychological threshold a day earlier. The price of the most popular cryptocurrency was $20,129.70 as of Sunday afternoon. According to the cryptocurrency news site CoinDesk, bitcoin had plunged Saturday as much as 9.7% to less than $18,600 by late afternoon on the East Coast. At some points during the day, it was below $18,000.