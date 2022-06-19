‘Lightyear’ stays earthbound, ‘Jurassic World’ holds No. 1

By LINDSEY BAHR

AP Film Writer

“Lightyear” did not go to infinity (or beyond) in its first weekend in theaters. Pixar’s first major theatrical release since March 2020 blasted off with $51 million in its first weekend in North America, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It opened lower than expected and failed to conquer “Jurassic World: Dominion” which held on to the first-place spot with $58.7 million its second weekend. And in its fourth weekend, “Top Gun: Maverick” dropped only slightly, bringing in an additional $44 million. Its domestic total is now at $466.2 million. Globally, the high-flying sequel has grossed over $885 million.