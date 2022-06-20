California Democrats to investigate cause of high gas prices

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California lawmakers say they’ll investigate why the state’s gas prices are the highest in the U.S. Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon announced a bipartisan committee on Monday to investigate gas price gouging. The average price per gallon was $6.40 in California on Monday compared to the national average of $4.98. Republican leaders say gas prices are high because Democrats refuse to suspend the state’s gas tax. Democrats say they fear suspending the tax would just boost oil company profits. Instead, they want to send rebates to taxpayers. The Western States Petroleum Association blamed bad energy policy as the cause of the state’s high gas prices.