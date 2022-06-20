German officials seize apartments of Russian lawmaker, wife

BERLIN (AP) — German prosecutors say they have seized three apartments and a bank account owned by a Russian lawmaker and his wife under European Union sanctions imposed because of the invasion of Ukraine. Prosecutors in Munich said Monday that the Duma lawmaker and his wife jointly own two of the apartments in the Bavarian city, and continued to earn money from rent on the properties in violation of sanctions. They said the wife, who is registered as a resident in Munich, also is the sole owner of a third Munich apartment on which she continued to collect rent. That means both are suspected of violating Germany’s foreign trade law.