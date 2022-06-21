Ford pledges to work with community near future factory

By ADRIAN SAINZ

Associated Press

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. officials are pledging to be good neighbors to those in rural west Tennessee who live near the automaker’s planned electric truck factory, a project expected to create thousands of jobs and change the face of the region. More than 200 people attended a panel discussion Tuesday at a high school in Brownsville, one of many communities that will be affected by Ford’s $5.6 billion project to build electric F-Series pickups at a 3,600-acre (1,460-hectare) parcel of land known as the Memphis Regional Megasite in Haywood County.. The project, called BlueOval City, is a joint venture with SK Innovation, which will build a battery factory at the site.