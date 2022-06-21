Google exec to UN: Ukraine ‘a crystal ball’ for info warfare

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — A Google executive is warning the U.N. Security Council Tuesday that cyberattacks, disinformation and other forms of information warfare being waged in Ukraine are a “crystal ball” for future problems elsewhere. Jared Cohen addressed the council Tuesday. He heads Jigsaw, a part of Google that aims to build technology to combat disinformation, censorship and extremism online. Cohen says countries need to develop a “deterrence doctrine for the cyber domain.” The war in Ukraine has increased pressure on tech companies to work harder to combat hate speech, disinformation and other harmful content online. Cohen says tech companies have needed expertise, but there’s “no magical algorithm” or single solution.