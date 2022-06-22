Car factory workers block key motorway in Serbia capital

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Dozens of Serbian car factory workers have blocked a key motorway in the capital Belgrade to protest layoff and relocation plans. The workers traveled from the central town of Kragujevac, where the factory is located, to Belgrade, saying they wanted to press for their demands for better severance deals for the factory employees who are to lose jobs or get transferred to other factories in Europe. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) Serbia is partly owned by the government of Serbia. The plant in Kragujevac has employed some 2,000 workers but the company recently announced it will temporarily shut down pending planned production there of electric cars from 2024. .