Drone strike hits Russian refinery near Ukraine

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian officials say that a drone strike has caused a fire at a refinery in southwestern Russia near the border with Ukraine. The blaze on Wednesday engulfed industrial equipment at the Novoshakhtinsk oil processing plant in the Rostov-on-Don region. Aauthorities said that dozens of firefighters quickly contained the flames and no one was hurt. The refinery said that the fire was caused by a strike carried out by two drones that was described as a “terrorist” act. The Tass news agency said that a Ukrainian drone slammed into a heat exchanger at the plant that triggered the fire. No one has claimed responsibility for Wednesday’s attack. It follows a series of other fires in western Russia blamed on Ukraine.