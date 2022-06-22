Germany’s Scholz: G7 to discuss ‘Marshall plan’ for Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — German Chancellor Olaf Scholz says he wants to discuss the outlines of a “Marshall plan for Ukraine” with the leaders of the Group of Seven countries at their upcoming summit. Scholz hopes for a united front on long-term support for Ukraine when he hosts the annual G-7 summit in Bavaria next week. The chancellor told Germany’s parliament Wednesday that “rebuilding Ukraine will be a task for generations.” Recalling his visit last week to Irpin, a Kyiv suburb that saw intense fighting, he said that “some things there remind not just me of the pictures of German cities after World War II.” The U.S.-sponsored Marshall plan plan helped revive European economies after WWII.