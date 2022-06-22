Italy’s 5-Stars in chaos as Di Maio splits, forms new group

By NICOLE WINFIELD

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Italy’s political landscape has shifted after Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio formalized his departure from the 5-Star Movement.Di Maio announced his departure after Premier Mario Draghi briefed the Senate on Italy’s continued commitment to helping Ukraine defend itself against Russia. The president of the lower Chamber of Deputies made the official announcement Wednesday that Di Maio’s new movement “Together for the Future” would be represented in the chamber with some 20 5-Star lawmakers who defected with Di Maio. Around a dozen 5-Star senators also defected, news reports said.