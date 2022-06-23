Air France-KLM boss warns travelers: Go to the airport early

PARIS (AP) — The chief of airline alliance Air France-KLM says it will take weeks or months to get new security staff in place to lighten pressure on the Amsterdam airport. The Schiphol Airport has seen flight cancellations, huge delays and big travel headaches as global air travel rebounds. Other European and U.S. airports are seeing similar. CEO Ben Smith told reporters Thursday that the company is seeking compensation for some of its losses. He blamed Amsterdam’s troubles on shortages of security and other ground personnel outside KLM’s control. Smith downplayed concerns about an Air France pilots’ strike scheduled for Saturday.