California Senate rejects involuntary servitude amendment

By ADAM BEAM

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — The California Senate has rejected a proposal to ban involuntary servitude as punishment for a crime. The California Constitution bans involuntary servitude except for the punishment of a crime. Some state lawmakers proposed an amendment to remove that exception. Voters would have to approve the amendment before it could become law. But Thursday, the state Senate failed to put the amendment on the ballot this fall. They could try again next week. Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration has warned the amendment could force the state to pay inmates who work while in prison a $15-per-hour minimum wage. That could cost taxpayers $1.5 billion.