Delta wins right to stay at Dallas airport after lawsuit

DALLAS (AP) — Delta Air Lines will get to stay at Love Field, the airport closest to downtown Dallas. The city council this week approved a settlement that will pay Alaska Airlines to let Delta use one of its gates. Southwest Airlines dominates traffic at Love Field, and it has long wanted to remove Delta from sharing one of its gates. Space at the close-in airport is limited because of a law passed by Congress in 2006 that restricted Love Field to 20 gates. But a consultant hired by the city council is suggesting expanding the airport.