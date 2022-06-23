Flights resume at Syrian capital airport after Israel strike

DAMACUS, Syria (AP) — A private company says the international airport in Syria’s capital of Damascus has resumed flights after nearly two weeks following an Israeli airstrike that caused serious damage to the facility. Cham Wings Airlines says it had four flights that took off from the Damascus International Airport on Thursday for Kuwait, Oman, the United Arab Emirates and Iraq. The June 10 Israeli airstrike caused significant damage to infrastructure and runways, and rendered the main runway unusable. Shortly after the strike, work began to repair the damage and flights were mostly diverted to the international airport in the northern city of Aleppo, Syria’s largest city.