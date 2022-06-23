Yelp closes three US offices, says remote work is its future

By DEE-ANN DURBIN

AP Business Writer

Yelp is closing three of its U.S. offices after finding most of its employees prefer to work remotely.In a blog post Thursday, Yelp Co-Founder and CEO Jeremy Stoppelman said the company will close its offices in New York, Washington and Chicago on July 29. The online review and reservation company also plans to downsize its office in Phoenix. Yelp says those offices were its most “consistently underutilized,” with only about 2% of workspaces being used each week. San Francisco-based Yelp announced a remote-first work model in February 2021. Stoppelman says internal surveys show that workers are happier and more productive working remotely.