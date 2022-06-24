Chinese electric car brand NIO says 2 killed in vehicle fall

BEIJING (AP) — The Chinese electric car brand NIO says two employees involved in testing died when one of its vehicles fell three stories from a parking structure in Shanghai. The company said the crash was under investigation but appeared to be an accident and “not caused by the vehicle.” It said the employees who died were “digital cabin testers,” one from NIO and the other from a partner. NIO said the vehicle fell from the third floor of a parking structure adjacent to the company’s Shanghai Innovation Port building. Photos in Chinese media showed the vehicle lying on its side with its roof caved in, surrounded by broken glass and emergency workers.