EU leaders endorse Croatia’s switch to euro currency

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union leaders have agreed that Croatia will join the group of countries using the euro currency next year. The move approved at a summit Friday will bring to 20 the number of countries using the euro. Following talks with EU lawmakers and the European Central Bank, the process will conclude with the expected adoption in July of three legal acts that will enable the switch in January. EU Council President Charles Michel says the euro is “the monetary expression of our shared destiny and has been part of our European dream.” He says that “now, the dream comes true for Croatia.”