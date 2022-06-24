Juul seeks to halt FDA order banning e-cigarette sales in US

By TOM MURPHY

AP Health Writer

Juul has asked a federal court to block a government order to stop selling its electronic cigarettes. The company on Friday asked the court to put on hold what it calls an “extraordinary and unlawful action” by the Food and Drug Administration. The company filed an emergency motion with the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington as it prepares to appeal the FDA’s decision. The agency said Thursday that Juul must stop selling its vaping device and its tobacco and menthol flavored cartridges. Those on the market must be removed.