Biden, G-7 leaders huddle on energy, inflation, Ukraine war

By ZEKE MILLER, DARLENE SUPERVILLE and GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

ELMAU, Germany (AP) — President Joe Biden and his Group of Seven allies will huddle in the Bavarian Alps on Sunday to confer on strategies to secure energy supplies and tackle inflation. They’re aiming to keep the fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine from splintering the global coalition working to punish Moscow. Biden arrived in Germany early Sunday morning for the annual meeting of the leading democratic economies. The reverberations from the brutal war in Ukraine will be front and center in the discussion. Biden will open his visit with a bilateral meeting with the summit’s host, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.