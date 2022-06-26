Sri Lanka sends 2 ministers to Russia for oil amid crisis

By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI

Associated Press

COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — Sri Lanka is sending two ministers to Russia to negotiate for fuel, a necessity that the Indian ocean island nation has almost run out of amid its ongoing economic crisis. The energy minister said Sri Lanka is negotiating with the Russian authorities to directly purchase fuel. Two ministers are scheduled to leave for Russia on Monday. Since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, global oil prices have skyrocketed. While Washington and its allies are trying to cut financial flows supporting Moscow’s war effort, Russia is offering its crude at a steep discount, making it extremely enticing to a number of countries. Like some other South Asian nations, Sri Lanka has remained neutral on the war in Ukraine.