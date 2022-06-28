Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts reaches labor deal with workers

By MARK PRATT

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — More than 200 employees at Boston’s Museum of Fine Arts have ratified a contract that includes better pay and benefits. The unionized workers are joining a wave of other recent union developments at some of the nation’s most prestigious museums. Officials said Tuesday that the collective bargaining agreement is the first since museum workers voted to join the United Auto Workers Local 2110 in November 2020. The union’s president says the contract provides a more equitable compensation structure and a democratic voice for the staff. The union represents 227 of the museum’s administrative, technical, curatorial and conservation employees.