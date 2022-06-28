NTSB investigators look into fatal Missouri Amtrak accident

By SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

MENDON, Mo. (AP) — Investigators with the National Transportation Safety Board are in Missouri trying to determine how an Amtrak train carrying more than 200 people slammed into a dump truck, killing two train passengers and the truck driver. Amtrak’s Southwest Chief was traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago Monday afternoon when it struck a dump truck and derailed at the crossing near Mendon. It isn’t yet clear how many people were hurt but hospitals near the accident scene in western Missouri reported receiving more than 40 patients from the crash. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the collision derailed seven cars. The truck was broken into pieces.