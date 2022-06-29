Brazil bank CEO resigns over sexual harassment claims

SAO PAULO (AP) — The head of Brazilian state-run bank Caixa Economica Federal has resigned amid a sexual harassment investigation against him. A day before Wednesday’s announcement by Pedro Guimarãe, the website Metrópoles reported that prosecutors are investigating accusations by at least five staffers against the bank official. The case is sealed, according to Brazilian media. Caixa is a key bank for Brazil since it pays many government handouts.