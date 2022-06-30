Barcelona sells part of its TV rights for $215 million

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says it has sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances. The Catalan club says investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years. Barcelona calls the agreement “a major step forward in the improvement of the club’s financial resources and competitive positioning.” The club says the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of $277 million for the current season.