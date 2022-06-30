Belgium chocolate factory shut after salmonella infection

BRUSSELS (AP) — A huge Belgian chocolate factory has halted production after detecting salmonella in a batch of chocolates. The Barry Callebaut company said Thursday that its plant in Wieze shut down all production lines as a precaution while the contamination is investigated. Barry Callebaut produces chocolate for multiple brands sold around the world, and it says the Wieze plant is the world’s largest chocolate factory. The company says the salmonella was detected on Monday, and all chocolate products made at the plant were placed on hold. It said it informed Belgian food safety authorities and is contacting customers who may have contaminated products.