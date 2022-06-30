Cyberattack disrupts unemployment benefits in some states

By JONATHAN MATTISE and ALAN SUDERMAN

Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A cyberattack on a software company has disrupted unemployment benefits and job seeking assistance for thousands of people in several states. In Tennessee, the website for unemployment benefits remained down Thursday morning after the vendor, Geographic Solutions Inc., told the state Sunday that service would be interrupted. Some 12,000 Tennesseans rely on the unemployment program, and for now, they’re not getting their payments, and there’s no timeline yet for when they will again. Unemployment websites in several other states, including Louisiana, Nebraska, Florida and Texas, were affected too.