From stocks to crypto, a punishing six months for investors

By ALEX VEIGA and STAN CHOE

AP Business Writers

Americans with stock portfolios or retirement investment plans would likely prefer to forget the last six months. The S&P 500, Wall Street’s broad benchmark for many stock funds, was on pace Thursday afternoon for a 20% skid through the end of June after starting the year at an all-time high. It’s the worst start to a year for stocks in decades. Bonds are on pace for one of their worst performances in history, and cryptocurrencies have tumbled after soaring last year. Financial markets have been roiled as the Federal Reserve has hiked interest rates sharply to tame surging inflation. Higher rates can bring down inflation, but they also risk a recession by slowing the economy and push down on prices for stocks and other investments.