Grads of first US Apple Developer Academy feted in Detroit

By MIKE HOUSEHOLDER

Associated Press

DETROIT (AP) — The inaugural class of the Detroit Apple Developer Academy, a free program that teaches students the fundamentals of coding, design, marketing and project management, celebrated its unique accomplishment during a ceremony held Thursday. The academy in Detroit is the first in North America and was launched as part of Apple’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative. The 90 grads range in age from 18 to 64 and include a high school student, a pastor and a mother and son. The academy is supported by Michigan State University and the Gilbert Family Foundation and Rocket Companies.