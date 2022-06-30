New semi trailers to have stronger rear impact crash guards

DETROIT (AP) — Starting in about two years, all new semi trailers in the U.S. will have to have stronger guards to stop cars from sliding under them in rear-end crashes. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says that it has finalized the requirement. Manufacturers will get time to design changes to strengthen the guards so they prevent most rear underride crashes. Such guards have been sought by safety advocates for years. The agency also says it will research side underride guard requirements for large trailers, with plans to start the regulatory process to require them. The rule was required by Congress in the bipartisan infrastructure law.