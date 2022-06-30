Supreme Court says several gun cases deserve a new look

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court says gun cases involving restrictions in Hawaii, California, New Jersey and Maryland deserve a new look following its major decision in a gun case last week. The Supreme Court said Thursday lower courts should take another look at several cases that had been awaiting action by the high court. Those cases include ones about high-capacity magazines, an assault weapons ban and a state law that limits who can carry a gun outside the home. The justices last week struck down a New York law that required people who wanted to carry a gun in public to show “proper cause,” a specific need to carry a gun.