To avoid blackouts, California may tap fossil fuel plants

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California may turn to fossil fuels to avoid blackouts during hot weather that strains the electric grid. Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign an energy proposal on Thursday that gives the state broad power to buy energy in extreme situations. The Department of Water Resources would be allowed to buy power from gas-fired coastal power plants as well as purchase diesel-fueled generators. It could also build new energy storage and zero-emission fuel projects without getting approval from the state’s major environmental review law. The proposal also aims to speed up building of solar and wind farms and storage systems by bypassing local approval.