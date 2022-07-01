California adds laws targeting ghost guns, sales to minors

By DON THOMPSON

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California already has some of the nation’s toughest gun laws, but it has added new restrictions on untraceable “ghost guns” and limiting marketing firearms to minors. Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday that he signed the laws. The first requires firearms parts to have serial numbers. It gives Californians who have weapons without serial numbers until 2024 to register them. Starting next year anyone convicted of manufacturing a firearm without a serial number or aiding the manufacture by a prohibited person will be barred from possessing a firearm for 10 years. The second law bars marketing firearms to minors. A gun owners’ advocate predicts both laws will be overturned.