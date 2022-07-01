UK government faces new boozy scandal as deputy whip quits

By FRANK GRIFFITHS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — Britain’s government is facing another boozy scandal after the deputy chief whip resigned from his post following a drunken incident this week. Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced calls on Friday to expel Chris Pincher from the Conservative Party. Pincher’s role as deputy chief whip was to maintain discipline among Tory members of Parliament. He submitted a letter of resignation to Johnson on Thursday. Pincher’s resignation added to Johnson’s woes which have included other scandals like “partygate” and a Conservative lawmaker resigning over watching pornography on his phone in the House of Commons.