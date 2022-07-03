Russian diplomats to depart Bulgaria amid soaring tensions

By VALENTINA PETROVA and STEPHEN McGRATH

Associated Press

SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A Russian diplomat says two airplanes are set to depart Bulgaria with scores of Russian diplomatic staff and their families amid a mass expulsion that has sent relations soaring between the two historically close nations. At the airport in the capital Sofia, Filip Voskresenski, a top Russian diplomat, confirmed he was among the 70 Russian diplomatic staff declared “persona non grata” last week, who were ordered to leave the country by midnight on 3 July. The expulsion decision was announced last week by acting Prime Minister Kiril Petkov, who took a strong stance against Russia after it invaded Ukraine on 24. Feb.