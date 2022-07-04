San Francisco property owners banned from parking car on it

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A San Francisco couple that has parked their car for decades on a paved part of their property in front of their home is now banned from doing so. KGO-TV reported Monday that city officials sent a letter to Judy and Ed Craine telling them they can’t park there and threatening fines. The city’s planning chief says a decades-old city code to preserve neighborhood aesthetics prevents residents from amassing cars in yards. In the end, the city agreed not to impose the fines because the couple said they would stop parking there. They also have the option of covering the paved property or building a garage.