Biden to Ohio, spotlighting rescued pensions for millions

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is taking a message of shoring up workers’ pensions to Ohio, hoping to reinvigorate his political standing with blue-collar voters. The state has been trending strongly Republican in recent years, with Donald Trump easily carrying it twice. But the Democrats have hopes of winning a Senate seat that is coming open. Biden on Wednesday is announcing a new rule that will allow major new financial support for troubled pensions that cover some 2 million to 3 million workers.