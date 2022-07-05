Spirit wins takeoff and landing rights at key Newark airport

WASHINGTON (AP) — Spirit Airlines is getting a chance to expand at Newark-Liberty International Airport, which is close to New York City. The U.S. Transportation Department announced Tuesday that it will award Spirit rights to 16 takeoff and landing rights at Newark. That’s enough to operate eight round-trip flights a day. Spirit won over competing bids from JetBlue and Alaska Airlines. The so-called slots were used by Southwest Airlines, but Southwest dropped Newark service in 2019. Federal officials limit the number of takeoff and landing slots at busy airports in the New York City area.