Biomedical grantmakers’ diversity push gains new momentum

By SONO MOTOYAMA of The Chronicle of Philanthropy

The Howard Hughes Medical Institute, one of the nation’s wealthiest philanthropies, announced a $1.5 billion effort designed to help scientists of color advance in their careers. This is one of several diversity, equity and inclusion programs that some of the nation’s largest grantmakers and health charities are undertaking. Other grantmakers are working to change their practices to ensure scholars of color are more likely to get philanthropic and government support to further their work. Yet many grantmakers and health charities say their own progress has been lagging, and they are joining forces to do more.