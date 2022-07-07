Are 4-day workweeks, flexible hours the future of full-time?

By HAL M. BUNDRICK of NerdWallet

A movement is growing to shorten the workweek, but trade-offs and barriers should be considered. A four-day workweek can be challenging, for example, if most everyone else is still working on that fifth day and you’re getting emails and messages as usual. Widespread adoption may depend on companies believing they need to switch to compete in the workforce. But consumer behavior, customer expectations and services would need to be reshaped. A solution may be greater flexibility around work hours, or perks such as occasional long weekends, message-free times or a reduction in meetings.