G20 diplomats face unity headwinds on Ukraine, war’s impact

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

NUSA DUA, Indonesia (AP) — Top diplomats from the richest and largest developing nations are confronting multiple crises as they open talks beset by sharp divisions over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and its impacts on food and energy security, along with climate change, poverty and the lingering effects of the coronavirus pandemic. Foreign ministers from the Group of 20 countries begin meeting in Indonesia on Friday with little prospect for achieving the kind of lofty consensuses on weighty issues that have been a hallmark of past gatherings. And, as they prepare for a G-20 leaders’ summit in November, they got a last-minute jolt with the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, one of the champions of the West’s hard line on Russia.